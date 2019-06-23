Home

Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
39 S Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
330-836-3100
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
39 S Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
Kathleen A. Bertolini

Kathleen A. Bertolini Obituary
Kathleen A. Bertolini (Kate) Kathleen A. Bertolini, (Katie) closed her eyes forever to join her husband, Henry and their son Hank on October 26, 2018, she was 95 years young.

Kate is survived by her beloved sons, and daughters-in-law, Remo (Chris), Michael (Jeryl), and Kathi (Hank); grandchildren, Jeff (Jen), Angelena, Michael, Samantha (Steven); great-grandchildren, Tiffany, Cody, Melina, Nicholas, and Isabella; sisters, Annie (Lee) Wine, Dot (Gordon) Grimes, and Bernice (Jerry) Sayre; daughter-in-law, Kathy Bertolini.

Katie was a loyal fan of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish! She was Past President of the Army-Navy Auxiliary 504 and was voted Employee of the Year in 1994 while working for Summit County Bath Workshop, retiring in 2004.

The family will have a Celebration of Life for Kate on June 29, 2019 at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 39 S. Miller Rd., Fairlawn, Ohio, from 12 to 2 p.m. Please join our family to celebrate Kate's life, accomplishments, and unforgettable memories!

Committal at Rose Hill Burial Park to follow Celebration.

"May the road rise to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face. And the rains fall soft upon your fields. And until we meet again, May God hold you in the palm of his hand." IRISH BLESSING

Memorial donations may be made to .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 23, 2019
