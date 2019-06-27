Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
39 S Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
330-836-3100
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
39 S Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Bertolini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen A. Bertolini

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kathleen A. Bertolini Obituary
Kathleen A. Bertolini (Kate)

Kathleen A. Bertolini, (Katie) closed her eyes forever on October 26, 2018.

The family will have a Celebration of Life for Kate on June 29, 2019 at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 39 S. Miller Rd., Fairlawn, Ohio, from 12 to 2 p.m. Please join our family to celebrate Kate's life, accomplishments, and unforgettable memories!

Committal at Rose Hill Burial Park to follow Celebration.

Memorial donations may be made yo .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from June 27 to June 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now