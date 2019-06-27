|
|
Kathleen A. Bertolini (Kate)
Kathleen A. Bertolini, (Katie) closed her eyes forever on October 26, 2018.
The family will have a Celebration of Life for Kate on June 29, 2019 at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 39 S. Miller Rd., Fairlawn, Ohio, from 12 to 2 p.m. Please join our family to celebrate Kate's life, accomplishments, and unforgettable memories!
Committal at Rose Hill Burial Park to follow Celebration.
Memorial donations may be made yo .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from June 27 to June 28, 2019