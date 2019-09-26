|
Mrs. Kathleen A Cook (Anderson) Kathleen A. Cook (Anderson), 76, of Germantown, Tennessee was called to heaven on September 23, 2019. She was born on November 15, 1942 in Jamestown, New York to Winston and Annette Anderson. She grew up with siblings Winston "Skip" (deceased); Dianne (Hunt), David and Jeannie (Grubb) in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. In high school she met the love of her life and husband of 57 years, Leroy Cook. They settled in Akron, Ohio. Kathy attended college at Miami of Ohio and Riverside Hospital in Columbus for nursing school, taught nursing at City Hospital and worked as an RN her entire career. In Memphis she worked in home health and ultimately retired from DuPont as Director of the Medical Department after 25 years in 2013. Kathy was dedicated to serving others and devoted time to the Maternal League of Memphis. Everyone knew her as a beautiful person inside and out. She was tireless, selfless, and always had a kind word and hug for others. Family was of utmost importance to Kathy. She was a loving, caring mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She is survived by her husband, Lee Cook; daughter, Amy Vaccaro (Mark); son, Jeffrey (Karen); grandchildren, Keith Vaccaro (Victoria), Jared and Ryan Cook; numerous nieces, nephews, family members, and friends. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019 with a memorial service following at 6 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Curealz.org
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 26, 2019