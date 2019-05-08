|
|
Kathleen
"Kathy" A. Pasek (Streibel)
Kathleen A. Pasek (nee Streibel) passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John; a loving mom to Michelle Tocchi and Barbara Scherer (Mike); devoted grandma to Zach, Amanda, Mikey, Allie and Matt. Family and friends will be welcomed on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Nosek-McCreery Funeral Home 8150 Brecksville Rd., Brecksville, OH 44141 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Funeral service will begin at 1 p.m., followed by interment at West Richfield Cemetery, 4219 Broadview Rd., Richfield, Ohio.
Please visit www.Nosek-McCreery.com for further details.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 8, 2019