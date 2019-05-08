Home

Nosek-McCreery Funeral Home
8150 Brecksville Road
Brecksville, OH 44141
440-526-6050
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Nosek- McCreery Funeral Home
8150 Brecksville Rd.
Brecksville, OH
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Nosek- McCreery Funeral Home
8150 Brecksville Rd.
Brecksville, OH
Kathleen A. Pasek

Kathleen A. Pasek Obituary
Kathleen

"Kathy" A. Pasek (Streibel)

Kathleen A. Pasek (nee Streibel) passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John; a loving mom to Michelle Tocchi and Barbara Scherer (Mike); devoted grandma to Zach, Amanda, Mikey, Allie and Matt. Family and friends will be welcomed on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Nosek-McCreery Funeral Home 8150 Brecksville Rd., Brecksville, OH 44141 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Funeral service will begin at 1 p.m., followed by interment at West Richfield Cemetery, 4219 Broadview Rd., Richfield, Ohio.

Please visit www.Nosek-McCreery.com for further details.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 8, 2019
