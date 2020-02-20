|
) Following a brief illness and surrounded by her family, Kathleen Agnes ("Kate") Markovich, 90, died peacefully on February 17, 2020. The younger daughter of Michael and Catherine McCabe, Kathleen was born on July 22, 1929, in Akron. She attended St. Mary's High School, Marygrove College, and later, proudly received her bachelor's degree from The University of Akron. In 1949, Kathleen married the love of her life, Francis Markovich. After Frank's death in 1974, in addition to raising her young family, Kathleen was dedicated to her career as an elementary school teacher, first at St. Vincent School, and later at St. Hilary School. She believed that if children were taught not only to read, but also to love reading, their chances of succeeding in life could be greater. A generation or two of Akron's children, as well as Kathleen's grandchildren, have been the beneficiaries of her philosophy. Upon her retirement in 1989, Kathleen continued to tutor children, and spent several years leading the Highland Square Seniors group. She had many close life-long friendships and was a devout member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Parish. "Grandma Cake" (as she was kindly known to some of her great-grandchildren) loved reading (of course!), musicals, telling jokes and anecdotes, spending time with family and friends, Friday Fish Fry dinners during Lent, and a beautifully decorated Christmas tree each year. Kathleen is survived by her children, Gregory (Carol), Thomas, Michael (Lauri) Riordan, Edward, James, Richard (Peggy), and Anne; and dear sister Patricia Haddad. She leaves grandchildren, Amanda, Rachel Larson, Gayle Carter, Meghan Olmstead, Elizabeth Crutchley, David, Emily, Luke, Anna, Allison, Patrick, and Pierce; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. The family would like to thank the kind staff at Francesca Residence-Leonora Hall, where Kathleen resided since 2012, and Kathleen's devoted granddaughter Amanda Markovich who was always a phone call and a block away to provide assistance. Family and friends of Kathleen are welcome to call Thursday, 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 39 S. Miller Rd., Fairlawn OH 44333. Mass of Christian burial will take place on Friday, 11:00 a.m., at St. Hilary Church, 2750 W. Market St., Fairlawn OH 44333; interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Kathleen's name to Francesca Residence, 39 N. Portage Path, Akron OH 44303
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 20, 2020