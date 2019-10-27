|
Kathleen Ann Cofer, age 76, resident of Buckeye, Arizona, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 16, 1942, in Akron, Ohio to the late Lloyd Earle Hughes and Alice Josephine Marthey, the oldest of six siblings: Larry, Karen, Debbie, Pat, and Jean Ann. The family left behind the cold winters of Ohio in 1974 and relocated to sunny Arizona. Survivors include her loving husband of 56 years, Jim Cofer; Beloved children, Kelly Ortiz and husband Rick Ortiz, Daniel Cofer and wife Juani Cofer and Scott Cofer; grandchildren, Joshua and fiancÃ©e Taylor, Alyssa and husband, Levi, Kevin and Sabrina; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Kathy was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and a dedicated entrepreneur who built a wedding cake and catering business from scratch. She loved to travel, research family genealogy, go to the movies and laugh - she lit up the room with her smile!
