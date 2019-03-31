Kathleen Ann Hutchinson



Kathleen Ann (Brehm) Hutchinson, 72, formerly of Stow, died unexpectedly March 15, 2019. Born in Akron, she was a resident of Bath since 1976.



After graduating from Stow High School in 1964, Kathy began working in the accounting field for MacTac and later for Bethel Associates Realty. Most recently, Kathy overcame early stage one breast cancer and had recently completed the post-surgery radiation therapy that followed. She was eagerly looking forward to the upcoming golf season.



Kathleen is survived by her husband of 49 years, Blake; sons, Douglas (Linley) and Steven; grandson, Jordy; brother, Richard (Joy) Brehm; sisters, Arlene (Richard) Stegal and Geri (Donald) Hibbard; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She led a remarkable life and was admired and loved by so many friends and acquaintances.



A Celebration of Life and Memorial gathering will be held at The Lodge at Allardale Park, 141 Remsen Rd., Granger Twp., 44256 on Friday, April 12 from approximately 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. A MORE DETAILED OBITUARY NOTICE MAY BE SEEN AT WWW.REDMONFUNERALHOME.COM.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 31, 2019