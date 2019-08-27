|
Kathleen "Molly" Ann Jividen Kathleen Ann Jividen, "Molly", 90, Cuyahoga Falls, died peacefully on Sunday, August 25, 2019. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio on August 30, 1928 to Harry and Elizabeth Bell and spent most of her life in Northeast Ohio. She was one of eight children and a graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School in 1946. Kathleen had a successful career in many different types of businesses including owning a flower shop and being the first female sales associate for the company Wheeling-Pittsburgh. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, David Jividen; her children, David (Keely) Jividen II, Kim (Tim) Ede, Shelly (Mark) Allio, Alan (Laura) Valendza, Todd (Lisa) Valendza, Ed (Karen) Jividen and Sharon (Bill) Stange; Kathleen is also survived by many grandchildren, Isabella, Samuel, Harrison, Jason, Nathan, Brynn, Michael, Alex, Tyler, Jack, Lauren, Derek, Devon and Dakotah as well as great-grandchildren, Caden, Aaron, Gianna, James, Marin and Gwen. Calling hours will be held Thursday, August 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Billow FALLS Chapel, 1907 23rd St., Cuyahoga Falls, 44223. Funeral Services will be held 10 a.m. Friday, August 30 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Northlawn Memorial Gardens, 4724 State Rd., Cuyahoga Falls. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FALLS Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 27, 2019