Home

POWERED BY

Services
Billow Falls Chapel
1907 23rd Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223
(330) 867-4141
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Billow Falls Chapel
1907 23rd Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Billow Falls Chapel
1907 23rd Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Northlawn Memorial Gardens
4724 State Rd
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Jividen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Ann Jividen


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Ann Jividen Obituary
Kathleen "Molly" Ann Jividen Kathleen Ann Jividen, "Molly", 90, Cuyahoga Falls, died peacefully on Sunday, August 25, 2019. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio on August 30, 1928 to Harry and Elizabeth Bell and spent most of her life in Northeast Ohio. She was one of eight children and a graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School in 1946. Kathleen had a successful career in many different types of businesses including owning a flower shop and being the first female sales associate for the company Wheeling-Pittsburgh. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, David Jividen; her children, David (Keely) Jividen II, Kim (Tim) Ede, Shelly (Mark) Allio, Alan (Laura) Valendza, Todd (Lisa) Valendza, Ed (Karen) Jividen and Sharon (Bill) Stange; Kathleen is also survived by many grandchildren, Isabella, Samuel, Harrison, Jason, Nathan, Brynn, Michael, Alex, Tyler, Jack, Lauren, Derek, Devon and Dakotah as well as great-grandchildren, Caden, Aaron, Gianna, James, Marin and Gwen. Calling hours will be held Thursday, August 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Billow FALLS Chapel, 1907 23rd St., Cuyahoga Falls, 44223. Funeral Services will be held 10 a.m. Friday, August 30 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Northlawn Memorial Gardens, 4724 State Rd., Cuyahoga Falls. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FALLS Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now