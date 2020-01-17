Home

Services
Matteson Funeral Home
40 Congress St
West Salem, OH 44287
(419) 853-4000
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Stephen Catholic Church
West Salem, OH
View Map
Kathleen C. Gibbs


1941 - 2020
Kathleen C. Gibbs Obituary
) Gibbs Kathleen C. (Bachmann) Gibbs, 78, of Sullivan, died Tuesday evening, January 14, 2020 at LifeCare Hospice in Wooster. She was born April 28, 1941 in Barberton the daughter of Carl and May (Weigand) Bachmann. Kathy worked for Medina Co. Board of Mental Health as a teacher and liaison officer for 30 years. She was an active member at St. Stephen Catholic Church in West Salem. Kathy is survived by brothers, Carl (Josephine) Bachmann, Richard (Janis) Bachmann; sisters, Mary Ann Matheis and Jeanne Bachmann; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Greta Bachmann and her beloved Sweet Pea. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Gibbs; parents; stepson, Michael Gibbs; brothers, Larry, William and Kevin Bachmann; brother-in-law, Ralph Matheis; and her dogs, Pepper, Rhodi, Lexi and Sassy. Funeral Mass will be Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Church in West Salem with Father Thomas Stock officiating. Burial will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville. If you would like to share a memory or an online condolence you may do so at mattesonfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 17, 2020
