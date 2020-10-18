) Kathleen C. MacDonald (nee Ripple), age 82, of Springfield Twp., passed away October 14, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, George; brother, Eugene Ripple; and parents, George and Beatrice Ripple. Survived by two daughters, grandchildren: Jason Curry and Ashley MacDonald and great-grandchildren: Kylee, Brianna, Annabelle, Bryson and Lisa. Kathy grew up in Springfield and always felt blessed to have had the opportunity to spend her career as a teacher at Roosevelt Elementary as part of a "tremendous group of staff and personnel who loved the children of our Township". She was a faithful servant of God and believed that giving of oneself was of utmost importance as was evident by the countless hours through the church as a youth leader and of sharing and giving throughout her life. The family is honoring her wishes of a private ceremony and wishes to thank her classmates and the many friends for the prayers and support. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Springfield Fellowship Church, 830 Ewart Rd., Akron 44312 or One of a Kind Pet Rescue, 1929 W Market Street, Akron 44313 in her memory. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron.