Kathleen C. MacDonald
) Kathleen C. MacDonald (nee Ripple), age 82, of Springfield Twp., passed away October 14, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, George; brother, Eugene Ripple; and parents, George and Beatrice Ripple. Survived by two daughters, grandchildren: Jason Curry and Ashley MacDonald and great-grandchildren: Kylee, Brianna, Annabelle, Bryson and Lisa. Kathy grew up in Springfield and always felt blessed to have had the opportunity to spend her career as a teacher at Roosevelt Elementary as part of a "tremendous group of staff and personnel who loved the children of our Township". She was a faithful servant of God and believed that giving of oneself was of utmost importance as was evident by the countless hours through the church as a youth leader and of sharing and giving throughout her life. The family is honoring her wishes of a private ceremony and wishes to thank her classmates and the many friends for the prayers and support. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Springfield Fellowship Church, 830 Ewart Rd., Akron 44312 or One of a Kind Pet Rescue, 1929 W Market Street, Akron 44313 in her memory. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
October 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
