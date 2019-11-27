Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Kathleen C. Price


1935 - 2019
Kathleen C. Price Obituary
) Kathleen C. Price, "Kay", age 84, of Akron, Ohio, died on November 21, 2019 at Barberton Citizen's Hospital. She was born in Akron on February 25, 1935, the daughter of the late Joseph Leo and Clara (nee Tobergte) Stith. Kay was a 1954 graduate of St. Mary High School. She also graduated beauty college. Kay was also a home health care worker for several prominent people in the Akron Society. Kay's greatest joy was her family. Survivors include her loving husband of 65 years, Earl Price Jr. "Chuck", whom she married on July 10, 1954; her children, Rita (Michael) Grubaugh, Deborah "Debbie" (Frank) Politz, Diane (Richard "Rick") McCartney, and John (Megan) Price; her 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Margaret Hughes, Julia "Judy" (Tom) Heatherly, Patricia "Pat" (Rick) Stagner, and Thomas "Tom" (Stella) Stith; her sister-in-law, Barbara Stith also survives, as well as, many nieces and nephews and their families, cousins and friends who mourn her loss. Other than her parents; Kathleen was preceded in death by her daughter, Barbara Branham; her siblings, James, Oliver (Mary), Joseph (Marilyn), and Donald (Mary Helen) Stith; and her brothers-in-law, Mike Valeri and Tom Hughes. A Funeral Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Church, 2101 17th Street SW, Akron on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. where family and friends may visit from 10:00 until the time of the Mass; Father Michael B. Smith will celebrate Kathleen's life. Family and friends may visit at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM. Kay will be buried in Holy Cross Cemetery, Akron, Ohio. The family would like to thank Pleasant View Health Care Center, Senior Select, and Cheryl, Kelly and Sam, for everyone's kind and loving care and support they gave to our mother. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 27, 2019
