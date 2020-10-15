WADSWORTH -- Dear, sweet Kathleen Elizabeth Anderson (52), unexpectedly passed into eternal life October 9, 2020. She was greeted at the heavenly gates by her daughter, Becky. She will forever be remembered as a caring daughter of Eva and Dick Buhite. Her legacy of love and kindness is carried on by her daughter, Susannah. Her whole hearted sense of adventure is survived by her longtime partner, Carl. The tight knit bond with her sisters Debbie and Kay (Jeff) will always be cherished. Adoring Aunt of Christa (Anthony), Luke (Lia). She is a niece and cousin to many. She is known as "Grandma Kathy" to Evelyn and J.J. who she mentored and deeply cared about along their journey in life. When Kathy had Susannah, she decided to dedicate her life to being a fantastic and wonderful mother. Kathy excelled at supporting Susie in band and Becky in Color Guard throughout their high school years. Kathy supported her family through the many passions and difficulties of their lives. Whether that was supporting Susie in her abrupt career change and a journey back to school at 30 or attempting to helping Becky get through her difficult nursing school classes, she made it her mission to improve the lives of others and be present in their lives. Kathy became a second mother to many including Tina, Missy, Jamie, Lauren, and Courtney. Every day Kathy surrounded herself with the most important part of her life: family and friends who became family. She enjoyed (country) music concerts, family pool parties, hanging out with her grandchildren, and traveling around the world with Carl and Susie. She was a passionate supporter of the military and public servants in her family. Donations made in her name vs gift to family. We will miss her greatly. May she soar with the eagles as her memory lives on in the lives of those who loved her here on earth. May she be eternally wrapped in the loving embrace of her Heavenly Father. The family will receive friends 4 - 8 p.m. Friday at the Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth where a funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Facial coverings will be required and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the American Heart Association
in honor of the Kathy. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com