Kathleen Eva Miller



Kathleen Eva Miller, 73, passed away April 16, 2019 following a lengthy illness. Born in Peterborough, Ontario, Canada on July 27, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Rhea and Jerry Miller of Akron.



She received a BS in Business Administration from the University of Akron, where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority, and a BS in Nursing from Emory University in Atlanta. Prior to her retirement, Kathleen was a Registered Nurse at Emory Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia as an ICU nurse.



Kathleen was a world traveler and especially enjoyed the ports of call she visited on the many cruises she experienced during her retirement. She was a lover of animals and dearly cared for the many cats and dogs she had during her life. Bridge was also an important element of her many recreational pursuits. She valued the friendships she made while playing the game at the Akron Woman's City Club.



Kathleen was a caring and loving person. She is survived by brothers, Jim (Margy) of Anacortes, Wash., Robert (Nelly) of Tegucigalpa, Honduras, and Craig (Kathleen) of Laguna Beach, Calif.; and aunt, Dorothy Miller of Akron.



Private family services have been held. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Summit County, 7996 Darrow Rd., Twinsburg, OH 44087. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 21, 2019