Kathleen F. Abels Kathleen F. Abels, 90, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019 in Gables of Green, in Uniontown, Ohio. She was born on April 17, 1929, to the late Florence (O'Brien) and Patrick Massey in Elmhurst, Illinois, and graduated from Oak Park River Forest Township High School in Oak Park, Illinois and Florida Trust School in Gainesville, Florida. She previously resided in Hollywood, Florida and Akron, Ohio. Kathleen and her husband George moved to Norwalk in 1992 after retiring from Barnett Banks Trust Company, (now known as Bank of America) and she was a member of St. Alphonsus Church in Norwalk, Ohio. Kathleen enjoyed world traveling with her husband and camping throughout the United States, and she was a member of Friends of the Library, Milan, Ohio, Newberry Library, Milan Historical Society, and Ernsthausen Recreation Center 8 a.m. aquatics group. She is survived by her children, James (Cheryl) Abels of Akron, Ohio, William (Patricia) Abels, of Akron, Ohio, Ruthann (Dennis) Foltz of Norwalk, Ohio, Georganne (Russ) Hayson, of Hollywood, Florida, by 10 grandchildren, William (Paige) Foltz, Sharla (Dan) Vignone, Lynn (Jeff) Carney, Andrena Reth, Laura (Michael) Smith, Brenda (Stephen) Langella, Patrick Abels, Carly Abels, Kelly (Ryan) Twigg, and Erin (Matthew) Hartong. Kathleen is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren, Emma, Mark, Dakota, Justin, Kaitlyn, Evan, Thomas, Lucas, Tyson, Hayden, Landry, Everett, and Austin, and by her brother James P. Massey of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years George Emerson Abels in 2015, by her daughter, Barbara K. Reth, by her sisters and brothers in law Ann Marie (Robert) Heath, Loretta (William) Gavin and sister in-law Mary Lou Massey. Friends may call on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. in Walker-Eastman-Heydinger Funeral Home, 98 W. Main St. Norwalk, Ohio 44857. A funeral mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. in St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 1360 Settlement Rd. Norwalk, Ohio 44857. Father Ron Schock will officiate. Interment will be in St Alphonsus Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Kathleen's honor may be made to the Capital Improvement Fund at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Online condolences may be expressed by going to www.walkereastmanheydingerfh.com Kathleen's family would like to express gratitude to the caring staff and extended family at Gables of Green Home for their love and support.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 28, 2019