Kathleen G. Robinson, 94, of Akron, Ohio formerly of Imler, Pa. was called by God to come home on October 30th, surrounded by her family. She married P. Lynn Robinson in 1952 and moved to Akron. She was a loving homemaker, mother and grandmother. She generously supplied her family with sweet treats at holidays, birthday and wedding cakes, and Christmas nightwear sewn with love each year. She loved hosting dinners and get-togethers with family and friends. Christmas was her favorite time of the year and her tree with village beneath were magical. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lynn; her parents, Howard R. And Bertha A. (Benton) Colebaugh; her brother, Howard Jr., and sisters, Hazel Berkheimer, Virginia Thompson, Laura Grabill, Mary Grabill, and Madeline Joyce Ream. She is survived by her loving daughters, Debbie Pleli of Fairlawn, Colleen (Jason) Policy of Stow; granddaughters, Megan and Stephanie Pleli; as well as nieces and nephews. Due to the current health situation a graveside service and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com