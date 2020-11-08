1/1
Kathleen G. Robinson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen G. Robinson, 94, of Akron, Ohio formerly of Imler, Pa. was called by God to come home on October 30th, surrounded by her family. She married P. Lynn Robinson in 1952 and moved to Akron. She was a loving homemaker, mother and grandmother. She generously supplied her family with sweet treats at holidays, birthday and wedding cakes, and Christmas nightwear sewn with love each year. She loved hosting dinners and get-togethers with family and friends. Christmas was her favorite time of the year and her tree with village beneath were magical. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lynn; her parents, Howard R. And Bertha A. (Benton) Colebaugh; her brother, Howard Jr., and sisters, Hazel Berkheimer, Virginia Thompson, Laura Grabill, Mary Grabill, and Madeline Joyce Ream. She is survived by her loving daughters, Debbie Pleli of Fairlawn, Colleen (Jason) Policy of Stow; granddaughters, Megan and Stephanie Pleli; as well as nieces and nephews. Due to the current health situation a graveside service and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rose Hill Funeral Home & Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
3306651700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved