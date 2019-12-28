|
|
NORTON -- Kathleen Jean Aman (nee Bell) passed away at home on December 24, 2019 at the age of 85. Kathleen was born on April 13, 1934 in Akron, Ohio to Katherine and Peter Bell. She graduated from St. Vincent's High School in 1952, and graduated from Ursuline College, Cleveland, Ohio, in 1956, with a bachelor's degree in Education. Kathleen and Sylvester "Joe" Aman were married in 1964 and shared a wonderful life for 50 years. Kathleen taught English at St. Vincent's for many years, and upon receiving her master's degree in library science from Kent State University, continued as media center specialist at SVSM. She was a generous supporter, both in spirit and financially, to SVSM school throughout her life. She and Joe were very faithful Catholics and were very active in supporting their parish churches (Sts. Peter and Paul, currently, and Sts. Cyril and Methodious Church, until its closing) where they never missed Mass or failed to pray the rosary. Kathleen and Joe had a loving and strong marriage, and their personalities greatly complemented each other. Kathleen was outwardly quiet and reserved (while Joe was the gifted prankster and craftsman), but her dry wit and sense of humor belied the introvert that she was. Although Kathleen and Joe had no children of their own, they loved, encouraged and were very proud of their siblings, nieces, nephews and their families. Kathleen's appreciation of literature and love of reading was a great gift passed down to her nieces, nephews and their children. Kathleen is survived by her brother, Robert; her sister, Suzanne (Leonard) Gucciardo; sister-in-law, Katherine Klusty; brother-in-law, Robert Nolte; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. Kathleen was preceded in heaven by her loving husband, Joe; her parents, Katherine and Peter; sisters, Mary Carole Stephens and Patricia Nolte; and sister in-law, Patricia Bell. The family will receive guests at 9 a.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 161 W. Clinton St. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sts. Peter and Paul School Scholarship Fund. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com. (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019