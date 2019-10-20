Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
First Congregational Church of Akron
292 E. Market St.
Akron, OH
View Map
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Kathleen J. Berg, 79, passed away October 13, 2019 after a very courageous 10-month battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born in Akron to the late Carl and Eva Fuchs. Kathleen retired as a teacher from Akron Public Schools. She was active with social justice issues and causes and had a passion for yoga, reading and hiking in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park with the Cleveland Hiking Club. In addition, she was a talented quilter, seamstress and artist. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Edward; daughters, Theresa (Jim) Arist and Susan (Justin) Berg Herman; granddaughter, Ruby and sister, Carla Jennings. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at First Congregational Church of Akron, 292 E. Market St. Akron, OH 44308 on Saturday, October 26th at 10 a.m. In lieu of other remembrances, memorials may be made to First Congregational Church of Akron and/or Falls Cancer Club, 2253 3rd St., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221. To view tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 20, 2019
