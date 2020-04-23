Home

Service
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
9:45 AM
the service will be available for live-streaming on Facebook at facebook.com/AnthonyFuneralHom es/live/
Kathleen J. Rayburn


1932 - 2020
Kathleen J. Rayburn Obituary
TOGETHER AGAIN Kathleen J. Rayburn, 88, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at her home surrounded by family. She was born February 1, 1932, to Cecil and Florence Noble in Akron, Ohio. She resided in Firestone Park with her husband, Bruce, and three children. There she made a strong impact in the community by being a primary and nursery school teacher, and an active parishioner at St. Paul Catholic Church in Akron. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Bruce; her brother, Michael Noble; and sister, Janet Noble. She is survived by her sister, Carol Miller; children, James Rayburn, Marie (James) Mazzagatti and Deborah (James) Shaffer. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. There will be a PRIVATE service on Friday, April 24, 2020 at St. Paul Catholic Church with burial immediately following. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at a later date. To accommodate Covid-19 restrictions, the service will be available for live-streaming on Facebook at facebook.com/AnthonyFuneralHom es/live/ beginning at 9:55 a.m. EST on Friday. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 23, 2020
