|
|
Kathleen died peacefully on October 10, 2019. She loved playing Bridge and golf with her sisters and sisters-in-law. Kathleen was an avid Cleveland sports fan, wonderful cook, and a consummate hostess. Her heart and home were always open to her ever expanding family and all of their friends. Kathleen enjoyed a good glass of Scotch and a great party. Preceded in death by her parents, James J. and Bridget A. Henaughan; husband, Edward Lee T. Fassnacht; son, Mark E. Fassnacht; siblings, Agnes (Thomas) Walter, Bridget (Richard) Keeney and James J. Henaughan, she is survived by daughters, Maureen A. (Christopher) Costello, Eileen J. (Thomas) Lambert, Susanne M. (Patrick) Campbell, Margaret M. (David) Hiney; seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; sisters, Ellen (John) Martucci, Sr. Mary Elizabeth Henaughan, and numerous nieces and nephews. Calling hours 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 39 S. Miller Rd. in Fairlawn, with a funeral service at 7 p.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 13, 2019