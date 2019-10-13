Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
39 S Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
330-836-3100
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
39 S Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
39 S Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Fassnacht
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Jane Fassnacht

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Jane Fassnacht Obituary
Kathleen died peacefully on October 10, 2019. She loved playing Bridge and golf with her sisters and sisters-in-law. Kathleen was an avid Cleveland sports fan, wonderful cook, and a consummate hostess. Her heart and home were always open to her ever expanding family and all of their friends. Kathleen enjoyed a good glass of Scotch and a great party. Preceded in death by her parents, James J. and Bridget A. Henaughan; husband, Edward Lee T. Fassnacht; son, Mark E. Fassnacht; siblings, Agnes (Thomas) Walter, Bridget (Richard) Keeney and James J. Henaughan, she is survived by daughters, Maureen A. (Christopher) Costello, Eileen J. (Thomas) Lambert, Susanne M. (Patrick) Campbell, Margaret M. (David) Hiney; seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; sisters, Ellen (John) Martucci, Sr. Mary Elizabeth Henaughan, and numerous nieces and nephews. Calling hours 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 39 S. Miller Rd. in Fairlawn, with a funeral service at 7 p.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now