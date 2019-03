Kathleen L. Conley



Kathleen L. Conley, 59, passed away February 28, 2019. She was born November 18, 1959 in Akron, the daughter of Joan M. Conley and Jack W. Conley. She was the youngest of six children.



She was preceded into her new life by her mother and father; brothers, John K. Conley and Shawn T. Conley; as well as her dog "Danny Boy". Kathleen is survived by her sisters, Johanna Conley (Doc Higgins), Joanie Conley; brother, Brian Conley (Debbie Conley); many nieces, nephews, cousins; and "Scrappie" her cat.



She loved her family and was quite the mischief maker and she held a special place in everyone's heart. She worked many different jobs and was proud of her accomplishments. She was proud of her job at FedEx and loved all her work friends.



Cremation has taken place. She will be interred at Lakewood Cemetery at a private graveside service. "See you on the other side little sister". Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home and Crematory, (330) 535-9186 Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary