Kathleen L. Miller, age 90, died October 15, 2020. She was born in Akron on February 21, 1930, and lived here for several years, moved to the Bay Area in California for a number of years, then returned to Akron. Preceded in death by her husband, Leo, in 1996 and by her parents, John and Elizabeth Boytim. She is survived by her sister, Dorothy Barnard of Paducah, Ky.; nieces, Megan Ann Westerfeld and Saylor Lyn Maxwell, also of Paducah; and nephew, Randy Coburn of Brownsburg, Ind. Many other relatives and a host of friends will miss her cheerful, out-going nature and love of animals. There will be no calling hours or services. Cremation has taken place. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association
