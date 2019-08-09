Home

POWERED BY

Services
Misencik Funeral Home - Avon
36363 Detroit Road
Avon, OH 44011
440-934-8000
Service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church
715 Harris Rd
Sheffield Lake, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church
715 Harris Rd
Sheffield Lake, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Klejka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen M. Klejka

Send Flowers
Kathleen M. Klejka Obituary
Kathleen M. Klejka (nee O'Donnell) Kathleen M. Klejka (nee O'Donnell), age 85, of Sheffield Lake, entered into rest Monday, August 5, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic Avon hospital. Kathleen was a resident of Sheffield Lake for the past 45 years coming from Cleveland. She graduated from Our lady of Good Counsel grammar school and St. Michael's High School in Cleveland. Kathleen was a very active member of Our Lady of Good Counsel parish and later St. Thomas the Apostle parish in Sheffield Lake, where she was a member of their Ladies Guild. The church was always the center of her life and she lived in its shadow behind the church. She is survived by her four sons, Dr. Joseph (Jacquelyn) Klejka, John Klejka, Dr. James (Jody) Klejka, and Stephen (Lynette) Klejka; one daughter, Theresa (Brian) Kovacs; 20 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; one brother, Patrick (Barbara) O'Donnell. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles J. Klejka; brother, Hugh O'Donnell; and sister, Mary Ann Jennings. Family received friends Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at St. Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church, 715 Harris Rd., Sheffield Lake, OH 44054, where mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, 10 a.m. (MEET AT CHURCH). Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Avon. Misencik Funeral Home, Avon is in charge of arrangements. Family requests no flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church in her memory.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.