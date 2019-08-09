|
Kathleen M. Klejka (nee O'Donnell) Kathleen M. Klejka (nee O'Donnell), age 85, of Sheffield Lake, entered into rest Monday, August 5, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic Avon hospital. Kathleen was a resident of Sheffield Lake for the past 45 years coming from Cleveland. She graduated from Our lady of Good Counsel grammar school and St. Michael's High School in Cleveland. Kathleen was a very active member of Our Lady of Good Counsel parish and later St. Thomas the Apostle parish in Sheffield Lake, where she was a member of their Ladies Guild. The church was always the center of her life and she lived in its shadow behind the church. She is survived by her four sons, Dr. Joseph (Jacquelyn) Klejka, John Klejka, Dr. James (Jody) Klejka, and Stephen (Lynette) Klejka; one daughter, Theresa (Brian) Kovacs; 20 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; one brother, Patrick (Barbara) O'Donnell. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles J. Klejka; brother, Hugh O'Donnell; and sister, Mary Ann Jennings. Family received friends Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at St. Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church, 715 Harris Rd., Sheffield Lake, OH 44054, where mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, 10 a.m. (MEET AT CHURCH). Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Avon. Misencik Funeral Home, Avon is in charge of arrangements. Family requests no flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church in her memory.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 9, 2019