Kathleen Marie (Horvath) Repinski peacefully passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 with her husband and daughters by her side following a short struggle with cancer.



She was born August 24, 1947 to Nicholas and Eleanor Horvath, Kathy grew up in Mentor, Ohio with her parents, three brothers, grandmother and great aunt all living together. As a child she enjoyed reading, following the Cleveland Indians, spending time outside and playing with her friends, including her best friend, neighbor and sister-in-law to be Dessa Nicholas.



Kathy graduated from Mentor High School in 1965, and moved to Kent to attend Kent State University. While attending Kent State and working at Aladdin's Lounge, she met a handsome bartender named Robert Repinski. Kathy and Bob were married on December 20, 1969 and welcomed daughters, Kelle in 1970, Kristin in 1972 and Kasie in 1974.



This December would have marked Bob and Kathy's 50th wedding anniversary.



Kathy babysat numerous children and was a stay at home mom for her own girls until 1980. That year she began a substitute special education teaching job at Kent Theodore Roosevelt High School. This short term job would turn into a life-long career and Kathy's calling. Kathy remained a special ed teacher at Kent Roosevelt until she retired after 30 years. She quickly realized that retirement was not for her and returned to Kent Roosevelt and continued teaching there until she became ill in February 2019. Teaching was Kathy's passion, and Kent Roosevelt was her true home for many years. She touched the lives of countless students, faculty and staff. She will be sorely missed.



In addition to her time at Kent Roosevelt, Kathy's family was her greatest pride and joy. As wife to Bob, mother to Kelle, Kristin and Kasie, mother-in-law to Gary and Brad, grandmother to Noah, Jordan, John, Gunnar, Becca, Maisy, Elizabeth, Kendall and Hudson, she gave her entire self and loved fiercely. Everyone Kathy knew was aware of her grandchildren, and her great enjoyment in them. Her legacy of love and dedication will forever live on in her family.



Kathy's husband, daughters and grandchildren were certainly not her only family. She was a mother and grandmother to many people, including Laura, Shannon, Darren, Darcy, Dean, Derek and Daniella Horvath, Randy, Brian, Willie, Amanda, Mitchell, Alana, Cole and Charlie Horvath, and Dave, Diana and Lilly Horvath. Also included in Kathy's extended family are the Bernsteins, Botzmans, Wagners, Severs, and many others who can claim to be some of Kathy's kids and grandkids.



Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, sister-in-law and best friend, Dessa Horvath; niece, Becky Horvath; friends, Patty Sever and Emma Owen, as well as many others. There were many people who were there to welcome mom into heaven.



Left to mourn and miss Kathy are her husband of 49 1/2 years, Bob; daughter, Kelle and her family (Gary, Noah, Jordan and Maisy Pack); daughter, Kristin and her family (Brad, Gunnar, Kendall and Hudson Hensley); daughter, Kasie and her family (John, Rebecca, and Elizabeth Burroughs); brothers, Nick (Sharyn) Horvath, Tim (Peggy) Horvath, Tom (Bonnie) Horvath; nieces and nephews, Laura, Shannon, Darren (Darcy), Randy, Brian, Willie (Amanda) and Dave (Diana) Horvath; great nieces and nephews, Dean, Derek, Daniella, Mitchell, Alana, Cole, Charlie, and Lilly Horvath; life-long friends, Brian and Mary Bernstein, George and Cindy Botzman, Ken and Sue Wagner and a great many other friends. Kathy will certainly be missed by many.



Bob, Kelle, Kristin and Kasie would like to thank all of Kathy's friends and family who rallied around her and showered her with love and support dur ing her illness. Also appreciated are the wonderful, caring and compassionate staff and physicians at Western Reserve Hospital who showed not just Kathy but also her family so much kindness.



A celebration of Kathy's life will be held on Wednesday, July 24 at Bissler & Sons Funeral Home, 628 W. Main St., Kent, Ohio. Calling hours are from 2 to 4 p.m. with a brief program at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Kathy's family asks that expressions of sympathy be sent to the Kent Roosevelt High School Athletic Department, 1400 N. Mantua St., Kent, Ohio. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 9, 2019