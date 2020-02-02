|
THEN AND NOW Kathleen Maria Messmore, age 90, was 'taken home again' on January 29, 2020. Kathleen was born in Kenmore, Ohio, to the late Charles and Bridget (Doyle) Messmore and was a 1947 graduate of St. Vincent High School and a lifelong supporter of her beloved "Fighting Irish". After working for J.Gordon Gaines, Inc., the Speigel Catalog Company and the St. Vincent Church rectory, Kathleen began a memorable career with the Foreign Service division of the U.S. State Department, completing 25 years of work and travel in Europe, Asia and Africa, before retiring in 1985. In addition to her parents; Kathleen cherished the memories of her brothers, Charles, Carroll "Whitey" and John Messmore, and sisters, Mary "Betty" Tynan, Sheila Gamble and Dolores Gombeda. She is survived by her beloved brother, Jim Messmore; and dozens of adoring nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends who will remember her special generosity, caring and perseverance, until they meet again! Kathleen, and her family, wish to thank all those who provided her loving care at Ohio Living Nursing Home and Hospice. Due to church renovations in progress, the funeral mass will be held in the gym of the St Vincent Grade School Family Center, 17 S. Maple St., Akron, OH 44303, on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10 a.m., with Fr. David Halaiko officiating. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery will follow. Please share your thoughts and condolences online by visiting Kathleen's Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 2, 2020