Kathleen Mary Williams Cook was born February 23, 1944. She graduated from St. Vincent High School, class of 1962. She was preceded in death by her parents, Catherine and Raymond Williams and her brother, Raymond. Kathleen leaves her sister, Patty Feltovich (George); her brothers, Brian Williams (Sue) and Charles Williams of Hollywood, Florida. She attended Akron University in Business Administration. Kathleen worked 41 years in the construction industry. She held executive positions with Reserve Roofing, Keith Haag and Associates, Dillon Construction Company and Efficient Homes. Kathy was past president of "Women In Construction," a professional group which encouraged young girls to enter the male dominated construction industry. Kathleen loved her many nieces and nephews who all lovingly called her "Aunt Flamp. "It was a family tradition for years. Kathleen was known for her beautiful voice, she sang at funerals and weddings. She was a member of the Goodyear Singers. Her favorite song was "Danny Boy." Kathleen will be laid to rest with her parents and brother at the All Saints Cemetery in Northfield, Ohio. Due to COVID 19, services will be private. The family asks that memorials be made to St. Vincent Church or to a charity of one's choice
.