Kathleen McKenna Beskitt, 98, of Akron, Ohio, passed away December 27, 2019 in her home. She was surrounded by her loving family, devoted prayer and lively, Irish music. Kathleen was born in County Derry, Northern Ireland to the late Mary and James McKenna on May 3, 1921. She was preceded in death by her ten siblings and her loving husband of 63 years, Michael Beskitt. Kathleen left Ireland to find work in England and there met Michael Beskitt in Chorely, England. Their deep love and friendship was the beginning of a beautiful life. They were married during the war and reunited in America when Kathleen arrived in Akron as an Irish War Bride on St. Patrick's Day, 1946. Kathleen was a long-time member of St. Sebastian's Parish in Akron, where she and her husband spent time in adoration, went to daily mass and grew in faith and love of God. They were also members of the Right to Life prayer group at St. Vincent for many years. Kathleen was devoted to her church, attentive to her family and beloved to her nine grandchildren. She loved all children and adored her eighteen great-grandchildren. Her love and warmth were felt by all who visited her. Kathleen was a no nonsense, Irish mother. She could still a room with her stare and blow up a room with her laughter and wit. She cleaned like the Lord himself was coming to dinner, and expected no less from her children and grandchildren. Kathleen loved music, laughter, hugs and dancing. Her heart was the green of Ireland her whole life through. Kathleen's smile and gracious love will be missed by all that knew and loved her. She is survived by her children, Terina Behrend of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Kathy Hamad-Herbert of Bath, Ohio, Margaret (Ron) Pankey of Tyron, North Carolina, Mary Patricia (Talley) Daniel of Dallas, Texas, and Denise (Chas) Gerber of Lake Worth, Florida and brother-in-law, Eugene (Maureen) Beskitt and sister in-law Eileen Beskitt. Kathleen is also preceded in death by her loving son-in-law, Joseph Herbert and her in-laws, Anna and Demetrius Beskitt, Jay and Virgil Archer, Mary and Joe Karadin, Anabelle and Paul Nauer and Andy and Willy Beskitt. Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Sebastian in Akron, Ohio on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. The family will receive guests at Hummel Funeral Home between 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020, 500 E. Exchange Street, Akron, Ohio 44304. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Right to Life of Northeast Ohio.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 1, 2020