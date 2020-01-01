Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hummel Funeral Home (Akron)
500 East Exchange Street
Akron, OH 44304
330-253-6126
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hummel Funeral Home (Akron)
500 East Exchange Street
Akron, OH 44304
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Sebastian
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Beskitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen McKenna Beskitt


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen McKenna Beskitt Obituary
Kathleen McKenna Beskitt, 98, of Akron, Ohio, passed away December 27, 2019 in her home. She was surrounded by her loving family, devoted prayer and lively, Irish music. Kathleen was born in County Derry, Northern Ireland to the late Mary and James McKenna on May 3, 1921. She was preceded in death by her ten siblings and her loving husband of 63 years, Michael Beskitt. Kathleen left Ireland to find work in England and there met Michael Beskitt in Chorely, England. Their deep love and friendship was the beginning of a beautiful life. They were married during the war and reunited in America when Kathleen arrived in Akron as an Irish War Bride on St. Patrick's Day, 1946. Kathleen was a long-time member of St. Sebastian's Parish in Akron, where she and her husband spent time in adoration, went to daily mass and grew in faith and love of God. They were also members of the Right to Life prayer group at St. Vincent for many years. Kathleen was devoted to her church, attentive to her family and beloved to her nine grandchildren. She loved all children and adored her eighteen great-grandchildren. Her love and warmth were felt by all who visited her. Kathleen was a no nonsense, Irish mother. She could still a room with her stare and blow up a room with her laughter and wit. She cleaned like the Lord himself was coming to dinner, and expected no less from her children and grandchildren. Kathleen loved music, laughter, hugs and dancing. Her heart was the green of Ireland her whole life through. Kathleen's smile and gracious love will be missed by all that knew and loved her. She is survived by her children, Terina Behrend of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Kathy Hamad-Herbert of Bath, Ohio, Margaret (Ron) Pankey of Tyron, North Carolina, Mary Patricia (Talley) Daniel of Dallas, Texas, and Denise (Chas) Gerber of Lake Worth, Florida and brother-in-law, Eugene (Maureen) Beskitt and sister in-law Eileen Beskitt. Kathleen is also preceded in death by her loving son-in-law, Joseph Herbert and her in-laws, Anna and Demetrius Beskitt, Jay and Virgil Archer, Mary and Joe Karadin, Anabelle and Paul Nauer and Andy and Willy Beskitt. Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Sebastian in Akron, Ohio on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. The family will receive guests at Hummel Funeral Home between 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020, 500 E. Exchange Street, Akron, Ohio 44304. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Right to Life of Northeast Ohio.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hummel Funeral Home (Akron)
Download Now