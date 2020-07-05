1/1
Kathleen Myers
1947 - 2020
Kathleen Myers, beloved mother, and grandmother, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 surrounded by her family. Kathy was born on December 17, 1947, in Muncie, Indiana to the late Mary Jane Juillerat and Francis Edward Myers. A proud resident of Ellet, Kathy worked at Goodyear/Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems for 30 years, retiring in 2012. She was well known as one of Ellet's finest gardeners, earning Beautification Watch Awards for her yard seven years in a row. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren by her pool in the summers. She is survived by her two children: Joseph (Linda) Rinal and Tonya (Mike) Paulen, along with her grandchildren, Mitchell (Erin) Paulen, Destiny (Bryce) Paulen, Niko Rinal, Michael Paulen, and Rachael Rinal, and her great-granddaughter who will be arriving in September. Per her request, there will be no public services, however donations can be made to her favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 5, 2020.
