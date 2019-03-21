Kathleen



"Kathy" Naylor



Kathleen "Kathy" Naylor passed away February 26, 2019, at the age of 75.



Kathy was born Saturday, September 25, 1943, in Barberton, Ohio to Walter and Grace Bulgrin. Her father, Walter was a chief engineer of steel products at Firestone, her mother, Grace was a housewife, and her stepmother, Marilyn worked as a secretary. Growing up with her older sister, Joan Grace in Barberton, Akron, Wadsworth, and Portage Lakes, Ohio,



Kathy grew up in a structured home and traveled with her family. She enjoyed swimming in Portage Lakes. Once she got to high school, she played tennis and ran track. Sadly, when Kathy was just 16, she lost her mother, Grace. She studied for her undergraduate degree at Teal College and received her Bachelors of Arts in Education from Akron University before going to Texas A&M University, where Kathy obtained her Masters of Education in Linguistics.



Kathy was the proud mother of three children: Roy H. Shelton, R. Loren Naylor, and Jennifer G. Izard. She dearly loved her children and grandchildren. Her family always knew how important they were to her. She always greeted them with a smile and waved goodbye until she could no longer see them. A very giving person, Kathy would go out of her way to help her family or friends and lift them up. She loved socializing with others and never met a stranger.



Kathy was a spitfire with a passion for life. If someone asked her "What are you up to," she would always reply, "five foot two, eyes of blue, hoochie coochie coochie coo!" in a singsongy voice. She was a high school English teacher at Akron North High School and English and ESL teacher at Bryan High School for over 30 years and Blinn English professor who taught her students to work hard to achieve their goals. She also worked in property management, instilling in her children the value of owning and managing rental properties. She had a passion for teaching and tutoring students on her own time. When she wasn't hard at work,



Kathy loved live music, and even got to see



Stevie Ray Vaughn perform at Carnegie Hall shortly before he died. She loved classic hot rods and going to the races. Along with Europe and Vancouver, Canada, Kathy traveled to see the Kentucky Derby, the Indy 500, and the Races at the Poconos. Her interests also included playing card games, trivia and Scrabble, going to the beach and to the lake, and gardening. Throughout her life Kathy was involved in many organizations including the Citizen's Police Academy, Theater Company, Stage Center Theater, and the Bryan High School paper. Her favorite foods were as varied as other aspects of her life, loving oysters, catfish, prime rib and Twizzlers along with Ouzo, Bloody Marys, Coca-Cola, and wine.



Kathy leaves behind her son and daughter-in-law, Roy and Kelley



Shelton; her son



and daughter-in-law,



Raymond and Monica Naylor; her daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Shane Izard; and her beloved grandchildren: six-year-old William Shelton, two-month-old Lucas Naylor, and three-year-old Brodie Izard.



To honor Kathy's life, her family has planned a visitation from 1 - 3 p.m. with a celebration service to begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 23 at Hillier Funeral Home of College Station, followed by a reception beginning at 5 p.m. at Pebble Creek Country Club. Because Kathy cared so deeply about children and instilled compassion for all people in her children, her family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Kathy's memory to the Fun For All Playground, the Bryan ISD Education Foundation, or Keep Brazos Beautiful.



Please visit Kathy's tribute page at www.hillierfuneralhome.com to share memories and tributes. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary