McCauley & Sons Funeral Home
230 Broadway Ave
Youngstown, OH 44504
(330) 743-2841
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
3:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Villa Maria Chapel
Villa Maria, PA
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Villa Maria Chapel
Villa Maria, PA
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Villa Maria Chapel
Villa Maria, PA
Funeral
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Villa Maria Chapel
Villa Maria, PA
Resources
Sister Kathleen O'Donnell H.M.

Sister Kathleen O'Donnell, H.M., 76, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center, Canton, Ohio where she served as a board certified chaplain.

Sr. Kathleen was an educator, pastoral minister, and a board certified chaplain. She also received certification in sign language. She taught from 1968-70 at St. Martha School and was a pastoral associate at St. Martha Parish from 1976-83.

Originally from Cleveland, she was the daughter of the late James F. and Mary (McNally) O'Donnell. She is survived by her sister, Mary Jane O'Donnell; brother, Bill O'Donnell and her sisters in the Humility of Mary Congregation with whom she shared her life for 57 years. She was preceded in death by her brother, Brother James C. O'Donnell, CSC and her twin sister, Maureen O'Donnell.

Funeral Wednesday, April 10 at 10 a.m. at Villa Maria Chapel, Villa Maria Pa. Friends may call at Villa Maria Chapel Tuesday, April 9, 3:30 to 7 p.m. and Wednesday, April 10, 9 to 9:45 a.m. Prayer service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 9.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of the Humility of Mary, Development Office, P.O. Box 534, Villa Maria PA 16155. See www.humilityofmary.org

Arrangements by the McCauley Funeral Home, Youngstown
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 7, 2019
