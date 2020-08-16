1/2
Kathleen Parsons "Kathy" Riley
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen "Kathy" Parsons Riley, from Howard Ohio, (formerly of Firestone Park), joined her beloved husband, Bill on August 12, 2020 at the vibrant age of 93. Kathleen was born December 9, 1926 to Bowen and Elsie Parsons in Bowling Green, Missouri. She retired from B.F. Goodrich in 1991. She was a member of the former High St. Christian Church and also attended Faith Baptist Church in Mt. Vernon. Kathleen was the "Leading Lady" of her family. Her greatest joy was being with family and friends. She welcomed everyone, both near and far, to her lovely home on Apple Valley Lake. We thank her for holding our family and friends close together with her well planned gatherings. Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Riley in 2007; son, Bill; grandson, Bryan; brother, Jewell Parsons and step-sister, Sally Doody. She is survived by her children, Keith (Colleen) Riley of Akron, Bruce (Christine) Riley of Barberton, Todd (Kerri) of Green and Beth (Mark) Thaxton of Tallmadge; daughter-in-law, Janet Riley; 12 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. The family would like to express great appreciation to the staff of Ohio Living Rockynol, Cleveland Clinic and their Hospice Care for their dedication to our dear mom. A Farewell Family Reunion has been held in honor of this wonderful and gracious lady who inspired us all. Private graveside services will be held at a later date. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Billow Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved