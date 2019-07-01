|
Kathleen
Robinson
Kathleen Robinson, 69, departed this life June 23, 2019.
Homegoing celebration will be Tuesday, July 2, 2019, 11 a.m. at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1350 Virginia Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Clifton Norwood, Officiating. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Condolences may be sent and condolences may be sent to 889 Winton Ave., Akron, OH 44320.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 1, 2019