Home

Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church
1350 Virginia Ave
Akron, OH
Kathleen Robinson Obituary
Kathleen

Robinson

Kathleen Robinson, 69, departed this life June 23, 2019.

Homegoing celebration will be Tuesday, July 2, 2019, 11 a.m. at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1350 Virginia Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Clifton Norwood, Officiating. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Condolences may be sent and condolences may be sent to 889 Winton Ave., Akron, OH 44320.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 1, 2019
