|
|
Kathleen S.
Wilson
Kathleen S. Wilson, 94, formerly of Kenmore went home to be with the Lord, March 25, 2019.
Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the Schlup Pucak Funeral Home, 788 Kenmore Blvd., Akron. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at the Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Wilson family. Messages and memories of Kathleen can be shared at schluppucakfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 2, 2019