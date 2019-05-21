Home

Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
760 E. Market St.
Akron, OH 44305
330-535-7141
Kathleen V. Phillips

Kathleen V. Phillips Obituary
Kathleen V. Phillips (Hetzel)

Kathleen V. Phillips, 89, went to be with her Lord May 17, 2019. She was born in Akron to the late Raymond and Beatrice (Breese) Hetzel and was a long-time member of Goodyear Heights Community Church.

Kathleen worked at A. Schulman before starting her own craft shop, Knots and Whatnots. She loved bowling, weekend get-aways, camping, her church family, and her family were her life. She was also a great basketball fanatic starting with Boston Celtics and then to the Cleveland Cavs, never missing a game.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul and sister, Janice. She is survived by her children, Gary (Mary) Phillips, Rebecca (Tom) Martin and Kimberly (Chuck) Harrison; cousin, Maureen Portz; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Eckard Baldwin Funeral Home and Chapel, 760 E. Market St. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Goodyear Heights Community Church, 464 Brittain Rd., Akron, OH 44305.

Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting her Tribute Wall online at www.eckardbaldwin.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 21, 2019
