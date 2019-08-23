Home

Kathleen Y. Kandiko


1953 - 2019
Kathleen Y. Kandiko (nee Kantorowski) Kathleen Y. Kandiko (nee Kantorowski) was born on September 19th, 1953 in Akron, Ohio. She passed away on August 9th, 2019 after a relatively short bout with cancer. She died at home in her husband's arms, with her surviving children by her side. She enjoyed hiking, camping, crocheting, her five grandchildren and coming up with creative solutions to problems. She had a zany sense of humor and loved Weird Al, the Beatles and Pink Floyd. She is survived by husband of 43 years, William Kandiko; daughter, Sarah (Nathan Brinlee); son, B.J. (Jennifer); grandchildren, Ethan, Emmett, Juniper, Meridian, Jaxon; siblings, Laura Kantorowski (Mike Bates), Marie (Phil) Krupa (Phil), Nan (Norris) Roberts and Rob (Patti) Kantorowski; extended family and many friends. She is survived by her mother, Catherine Kantorowski, but she passed away days after Kathy and now joins her along with her father, Lawrence and son Lance. Memorial contributions may be made to through their website . Kathy's wishes were for no public services to be held. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.czupfuneral.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 23, 2019
