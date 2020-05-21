TOGETHER AGAIN Kathleen Yeager, 96, passed away May 19, 2020. She was born in Lebanon, Tenn. and met her husband, Paul, in Nashville after WW II and moved to Akron soon thereafter. Kathleen was a member of Marlboro Church of Christ and was a devoted wife, homemaker and mother to her children. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul; grandson, Paul Potts; brothers, Hubert and Randolph; and sister, Lizzie Mai. She is survived by her children, Robert, William and Mary; and nephew, Billy. The funeral service will be Friday, May 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Eckard Baldwin Funeral Home and Chapel, 760 E. Market St., with Preacher Justin Bean officiating. Calling hours will be at the funeral home for one hour prior to the service, from 10 - 11 a.m. with burial at East Akron Cemetery. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting her Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 21, 2020.