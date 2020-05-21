Kathleen Yeager
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TOGETHER AGAIN Kathleen Yeager, 96, passed away May 19, 2020. She was born in Lebanon, Tenn. and met her husband, Paul, in Nashville after WW II and moved to Akron soon thereafter. Kathleen was a member of Marlboro Church of Christ and was a devoted wife, homemaker and mother to her children. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul; grandson, Paul Potts; brothers, Hubert and Randolph; and sister, Lizzie Mai. She is survived by her children, Robert, William and Mary; and nephew, Billy. The funeral service will be Friday, May 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Eckard Baldwin Funeral Home and Chapel, 760 E. Market St., with Preacher Justin Bean officiating. Calling hours will be at the funeral home for one hour prior to the service, from 10 - 11 a.m. with burial at East Akron Cemetery. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting her Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
Send Flowers
MAY
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
760 E. Market St.
Akron, OH 44305
330-535-7141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved