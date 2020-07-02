Kathleen Zelling

Kathleen (nee Murphy) Zelling, age 71, passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 26th. Born in Akron, Ohio to Donald and Thelma "Sweetie" Murphy, Kathy graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School, Class of 1966 and graduated from Kent State University in 1971 with a BS in Medical Technology. Post-graduation, Kathy worked at Akron Children's Hospital as a medical technologist while generously donating her time at a drug clinic, saving many lives. With her passion for the arts, Kathy dedicated her time as a long-time volunteer for the Ohio Ballet. She ran their boutiques and provided meals for the dancers in between shows. Kathy has always said that the best day of her life was the day she became Michael and Megan's mother. Then the gift of her grandchildren filled her with pride and overwhelming joy. As a devoted mother, Kathy was a familiar face at her children's school. She dedicated her time to the PTA as well as being a room mother for her twins. She worked alongside her husband at his practice, Ohio Institute of Medical Hypnosis. Kathy enjoyed traveling, which led to sailing and scuba diving in the Caribbean, safari rides in South Africa, visiting family in the Netherlands, and throwing the dice in Las Vegas. Given her glorious stature, it was inevitable for Kathy to grace the room and model in photographs. Beloved by everyone she met, she could make a stranger feel as if they were part of the family. The holiday season was Kathy's favorite time of year. To celebrate and host her family was a gift to Kathy. Preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Dr. Daniel Zelling MD; she is survived by her children, Michael (Vanessa) Zelling, Megan (Kevin) Graham, Dr. Inge Regan MD, and Martin (Stacey) Zelling; brother, David (Diana) Murphy; grandchildren, Dylan and Aidan, Olivia and Samantha, Cora, Hadley and Bryn; grand-niece, Azalea; nephews and nieces, George (Laura), Alaina (Jason), Ryan (Jen) and cousin, Sally Murphy. We would like to give a special thank you to caregivers, Cassandra Fridrich and Ellie Keeney, as well as Clearpath Hospice, for going above and beyond in their care. In lieu of flowers, the family asks to donate to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
for Parkinson's (https://www.michaeljfox.org/
). No services will be held at this time. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com
. Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel