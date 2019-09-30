|
Kathryn A. Catlett Kathryn "Kate" Catlett, 94, passed away peacefully on Sept. 23 at The Village of St. Edward following a ten year battle with dementia. She was born in Copley, OH on Nov 2, 1924 and lived in the Akron area all her life. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Forrest "Tood" Catlett. She will be greatly missed by her son, Gary and daughter-in-law Tammie; granddaughters, Nicole Johnson (Jimmy) and Jessica Donnelly (Ryan); great-granddaughters, Julia and Anna Johnson; sister, Margaret Blosser; as well as many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank all caregivers at The Village of St. Edward and Harbor Light Hospice for their loving care through the final years of Kathryn's life. Cremation has taken place. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. with a memorial service immediately following at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron, OH 44319. Casual dress please. Private interment to occur at Greenlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The . Condolences and memories can be shared with Kate's family at the funeral home website. (330) 644-0024 Bacher-Portage Lakes
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019