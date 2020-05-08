Kathryn Ann Godby passed away at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital on May 1, 2020 at the age of 78. Kathy was born March 24, 1942 in Belle West Virginia to the late James E. and Elsie Godby. She was preceded in death by her two brothers, David L. Godby and James E. Godby. She is survived by her brother, Terrance Dayle Godby of West Virginia. Kathy worked for many years making friends at: Weaver Industries, Bath; Brandy Wine Ski Resort; and Weaver Center, Kalico, working with children. She loved attending CYO Day Programs making friends in retirement. Kathy enjoyed shopping, especially for shoes and collectible 'doll babies'. She enjoyed traveling, last visiting Disney World in October, 2019. She was planning on going to the Bahamas in April of this year until the trip was postponed. Kathy was a caring person, always wanting to do for others or buy them something, she had a giving heart. She was a cancer survivor, she was a strong willed woman who rarely complained. She will be greatly missed my her housemates "The Golden Girls", Peggy, Darlene, and Judy. There will be no calling hours. Kathy will be cremated and buried at Ward Cemetery in West Virginia with her parents. Condolences and memories of Kathryn may be shared with her family at www.sscfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 8, 2020.