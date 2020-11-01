) The world lost and heaven gained one of its rarest and most beautiful souls on October 29, 2020. Kathy grew up in LeRoy, New York. She was awarded two scholarships to pursue her childhood dream of becoming a nurse. She chose Bellevue School of Nursing in New York City, where she developed her lifelong love of Broadway Musicals. Kathy married her high school sweetheart, Lon, and eventually moved to Ohio, putting her nursing career on hold to love and nurture her family. First and foremost throughout her life was her unwavering faith in God and her endless, unconditional love for her children. When it became necessary to return to work, Kathy was employed at Akron General Medical Center, where she is still remembered for running up and down the halls of the med-surg floor attending to the needs of her patients. She was consistently nominated for the Nurses Make A Difference contest. Kathy had a gentle disposition, but fought like a tiger if she felt someone was being treated unjustly. She was proud of her Scottish/Welsh heritage. People were sometimes surprised to discover she was fiercely independent with a significant stubborn streak. Those who love her know she was a "Scottish Lass Full of Sass." Kathy had more than her fair share of heartaches and hardships, but you'd never have known it. She lived each day of her life with a spirit of gratitude and joy. Her strength and resilience defy explanation. As her daughter, Kristi, with whom she shared a special bond, wrote, "You have a heart of gold, a soul that shines and a spirit that soars. How did I get so lucky?" Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Tim; her nephew, Tom and her parents-in-law. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughters, Tamara (Bob) Keefer and Kristi Krautwurst; sister, Sally (Bill) Phillips; nephew, Sam Phillips; brother, Everett McClelland; the Krautwurst family she always loved as her own, and a host of phenomenal friends too numerous to mention. Heartfelt thanks to all at Heritage Crossing who became part of our extended family and especially to Lydia and Fallon; Karen Elliott of the Alzheimer's Association
; Michele Catania and Stevie Schumacher of Pioneer Physicians Network; and the entire team at Harbor Light Hospice. Memorial Service will be Thursday, November 5th at 10:00 a.m. in the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 3653 W Market St., Akron, OH 44333. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. COVID-19 protocols will be in place with social distancing and facial coverings. Live Streaming of the Funeral Service may be viewed on the Rose Hill Funeral Home and Burial Park Facebook page. https://m.facebook.com/RoseHillFuneral/
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
Greater East Ohio Chapter, 70 W. Streetsboro St., Ste. 201, Hudson, OH 44236. On-line donations can be made at alz.org/eastohio
. In memory of Kathy, we encourage you to be kind and compassionate in the tumultuous days ahead. It will take a lot of us to make up for the absence of one Kathy Krautwurst.