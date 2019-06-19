Kathryn "Katie" Ann Titus



WADSWORTH -- Kathryn "Katie" Ann Titus, age 60, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on June 15, 2019 after a battle with glioblastoma. Katie was born on April 26 to Ed and Dorothy Myre in Appleton, Wisconsin. She married her love, Robert "Bob" Titus, on June 6, 1992.



Katie was a second grade teacher at Franklin Elementary School, part of Wadsworth City Schools. She was a member of The Chapel in Akron and a member of the Family Focus Adult Bible Fellowship. Katie was also an original member of Gourmet and Gossip (GAG) for 36 years.



Preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Dorothy Myre; brother, Jim Myre, Katie is survived by her husband, Bob; daughter, Kimberly "Kim" Hutson; sons, Robert and Matt Titus (Ana Titus); Ecuadorian daughter, Lucia Alban Rey (Carlos Yepez); granddaughters, Sophia and Clara Titus; bonus grandchildren, Rachey and Sammy Bronder, Pedro Antonio Yepez Alban; sister, Maggie Meylor (Mark ); brother Dick Myre (Roberta); many nieces & nephews.



Please join us as we celebrate the life of this extraordinary woman.



Calling hours will be at The Chapel Wadsworth Campus on Friday, June 21st from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The funeral will be Saturday, June 22nd at 11:00 a.m. at The Chapel Wadsworth Campus. Viewing prior to service. This will be a kid-friendly celebration of Mrs. Titus' life and all students, both past and present, are welcome to attend.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to OPEN M: 941 Princeton St., Akron, OH 44311.



