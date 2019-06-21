|
|
|
Kathryn "Katie" Ann Titus
WADSWORTH -- Kathryn "Katie" Ann Titus, age 60, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on June 15, 2019 after a battle with glioblastoma. Please join us as we celebrate the life of this extraordinary woman.
Calling hours will be at The Chapel Wadsworth Campus on Friday, June 21st from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The funeral will be Saturday, June 22nd at 11:00 a.m. at The Chapel Wadsworth Campus. Viewing prior to service. This will be a kid-friendly celebration of Mrs. Titus' life and all students, both past and present, are welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to OPEN M: 941 Princeton St., Akron, OH 44311.
Hilliard-Rospert
(330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 21, 2019
Read More