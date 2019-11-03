|
TOGETHER AGAIN Kathryn "Kass" Becht Wise, 70, of Akron, Ohio, passed away October 31, 2019 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Kass was born in Louisville, Kentucky on March 28, 1949, to Cletus A. and Betty Becht. She was a graduate of Buchtel High School, where she was a majorette, and Kent State University. In her university years, Kass was very active in the Kent band scene as lead singer in several bands, including The Measles. Kass was married to Michael Wise, they later divorced. Kass had an artistic flair that was reflected in the clothing and jewelry she made and wore. She loved and doted on her dogs, Lily and Jinga, and she enjoyed music, reading, the family cottage on Bobs Lake in Canada, and history and documentary channels on cable. Survivors include her siblings, Michaelanne Becht, North Lawrence, Ohio, Laurie Richardson, Crawfordville, Florida, and James Becht, Moline, Illinois; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friend, Rick Lightel, Akron. Per Kass' wishes, cremation rights have been accorded and no services will be held. The family would like to thank Summa Akron City Palliative Care Unit for their exceptional care. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Summit County. Memories may be shared at www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com/notices/Kathryn-Wise. Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 3, 2019