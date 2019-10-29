|
On Saturday October 26, Kathryn J. Predieri lost her battle with endometrial cancer. Kathy was born to James and Carolyn Predieri on June 28, 1957. Kathy grew up in Willard, Ohio with her brothers: Tim, Mark, and twin, Kevin. She earned a bachelor's degree from Bluffton College in social work. As an adult, Kathy dedicated herself to helping others, spending 30 years as a foster care worker, then volunteered as a CASA worker supporting children in need. After retirement, Kathy acted as a caregiver for her parents. Kathy was a passionate Cleveland Indians fan and dog lover. Kathy is survived by her mother, Carolyn Fenner Predieri; brothers, Tim (Cindy) Predieri, Mark (Amy) Predieri, and Kevin (Kelly) Predieri; and six nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, James Predieri; and niece, Melissa Predieri Family and friends may gather at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard, Ohio, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at 11 a.m., at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, with Father George Mahas officiating. Burial will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, in Willard, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center, 3358 Ridgewood Road Akron, Ohio 44333 or the . Online condolences may be made to Kathryn's family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 29, 2019