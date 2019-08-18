|
|
Kathryn L. McKeever Bevington Kathryn McKeever Bevington, 92, of Mogadore, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Kathryn was born to John and Marie Maher on September 29, 1926 in Oil City, PA. She was an amazing mother and leaves behind her loving children Sam, Tom and Margie. KK will be missed by her five generations of adoring grandkids. A celebration of life will be held privately by her family. The family would like to thank all of those who have touched her life through their care and love. Please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com for further information.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 18, 2019