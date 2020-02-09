|
|
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Katie Hayden, 38, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on February 5, 2020 at the Hospice Care Center in Copley. She joined her mom and Niki, in heaven...And let me tell ya'll...There is no doubt a huge beach party (or the heaven equivalent) happening right about now. Born in Akron on September 9, 1981, Katie was a 1999 graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School. In September 2001, Katie was in a car accident that resulted in injuries causing her to be quadriplegic. She had stopped breathing on the scene, but the medics on scene were able to resuscitate her. Katie was not expected to survive the week after the accident and was on a ventilator. After extensive rehab treatment she was able to go off the ventilator and breath on her own! In the years following she made sure to share her story and from this tragedy, bring awareness and teach kids the hazards of drinking and driving to try to prevent others from going through what she did. Katie had a strong spirit (stronger than I can ever imagine), and as I mentioned her sense of humor never went away. She fearlessly fought for 18 years to live the best life she could with the circumstances that were thrown her way. We all get to learn from her perseverance. Katie was preceded in death by her mother, Melanie and her sister, Niki; her grandparents, Mary and Joe Hudock and Mary and Joseph Hayden; stepgrandmother Jo; cousin Cliff Gasbarro. She is survived by her father, Joe Hayden; step-father, David Harrell, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. The family will receive friends TODAY, February 9, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Homes McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, 247 Stow Ave. (at Third St., one block north of Portage Trail) in Cuyahoga Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. David McCarthy on Monday, Feb. 11, 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Cuyahoga Falls. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in Katie's Memory to the Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center, 3358 Ridgewood Rd., Akron, OH 44333. (McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, FALLS)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 9, 2020