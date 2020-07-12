1/1
Kathryn Mary Beahn
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathryn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathryn "Kathy" Mary Beahn (Bingham), 66, a lifelong resident of Cuyahoga Falls, OH passed away peacefully, surrounded by her children and husband on the morning of July, 2nd 2020 after a long, courageous battle. Kathy was born on April 19th, 1954 in Akron, OH, the daughter of the late Robert (Bob) and Julia Bingham. On July 14th, 1973 she married her husband, Denny Beahn. Together they shared almost 47 years of beautiful marriage. Kathy was involved in the Cuyahoga Falls PTA, served on the Cuyahoga Falls Little League North board, enjoyed reading everything she could get her hands on, spending time on the beach, gardening, music and fishing. Above everything else however, she most enjoyed being around the ones she loved, her family, both extended and immediate. The thing she was most proud of was being a mother to her three children. It, she said was her "life's work". She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Julia and Robert (Bob) Bingham. She is survived by her siblings, Julia Bingham, Allen Bingham (Diana Rigg), Joyce Bingham Oden (Miles Oden - deceased) and Edward Bingham (Heather Dunn) whom all will forever miss their sister. Kathy will be endlessly loved and remembered by her husband, Denny; children, Laurie McFalls (Sean), Rob Beahn (Katie), Julie Gallagher (Brian), and grandchildren, Connor, Kyle, Jack, Declan and Michael; many nieces and nephews and countless friends. Special thanks to the incredibly competent and compassionate team at Summa Home Hospice and Summa Health Acute Palliative Care Unit (3-East) for the loving care provided. The family will hold a private memorial at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park in Cuyahoga Falls and a subsequent celebration of life gathering. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved