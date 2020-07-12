Kathryn "Kathy" Mary Beahn (Bingham), 66, a lifelong resident of Cuyahoga Falls, OH passed away peacefully, surrounded by her children and husband on the morning of July, 2nd 2020 after a long, courageous battle. Kathy was born on April 19th, 1954 in Akron, OH, the daughter of the late Robert (Bob) and Julia Bingham. On July 14th, 1973 she married her husband, Denny Beahn. Together they shared almost 47 years of beautiful marriage. Kathy was involved in the Cuyahoga Falls PTA, served on the Cuyahoga Falls Little League North board, enjoyed reading everything she could get her hands on, spending time on the beach, gardening, music and fishing. Above everything else however, she most enjoyed being around the ones she loved, her family, both extended and immediate. The thing she was most proud of was being a mother to her three children. It, she said was her "life's work". She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Julia and Robert (Bob) Bingham. She is survived by her siblings, Julia Bingham, Allen Bingham (Diana Rigg), Joyce Bingham Oden (Miles Oden - deceased) and Edward Bingham (Heather Dunn) whom all will forever miss their sister. Kathy will be endlessly loved and remembered by her husband, Denny; children, Laurie McFalls (Sean), Rob Beahn (Katie), Julie Gallagher (Brian), and grandchildren, Connor, Kyle, Jack, Declan and Michael; many nieces and nephews and countless friends. Special thanks to the incredibly competent and compassionate team at Summa Home Hospice and Summa Health Acute Palliative Care Unit (3-East) for the loving care provided. The family will hold a private memorial at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park in Cuyahoga Falls and a subsequent celebration of life gathering. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186







