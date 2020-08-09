1/1
Kathryn Phillips
Kathryn Courtney "Kasey" Phillips, 43, of Willoughby Hills passed away on July 28, 2020 at University Hospital in Richmond Heights. Born September 2, 1976 in Dade City, FL, she had been a resident of Lake County for 20 years. Kasey loved her plants and flowers, but especially her cat, George. She was the loving companion of Marty Watts; beloved mother of Nick Malenda and Justin Phillips; beloved daughter of Robert and Rebecca Howe and Robert Beltempo; granddaughter to Richard Bell; niece to Christine Lane; great niece to Barbara and Fred Woods. She also leaves many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.She will be truly missed by all who knew her. Kasey was preceded in death by grandmother, Janet Bell, and great grandparents, David and Esther Bell, and William and Teresa Borland. May our Lord Jesus Christ welcome our daughter, Kathryn "Kasey" into his home. Please visit Kasey's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com to view or leave condolences.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home - Akron
811 Grant Street
Akron, OH 44311
(330) 253-8121
August 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Dunn-Quigley Funeral Homes
