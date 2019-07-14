Kathryn "Janet" Pickrell (Dixon)



Janet Pickrell, 85, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born May 31, 1934 in Hartsville, SC to the late Jasper Dixon and Vena Johnson Dixon Catoe. In her younger years, Janet loved to dance, especially the Shag, Jitterbug and the Stroll. She was known for her unfiltered humor and her ability to bring laughter to the lives of those who knew her. But most of all, Janet will be known as a strong woman who loved her family. She will be missed by all who knew her.



In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Pickrell; son, Bill Pickrell; siblings, Stanley, Hilda Ann "Sister", Frank, Deborah Gail, Bill and Ralph Catoe, Helen Monnie, Ruth Gainey and Freddie Soule. She is survived by her daughters, Rebecca Campbell and Penny Pickrell; grandsons, Robert (Jennifer) Campbell and Andrew Pickrell; great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Mykala, R. Conrad and William Campbell and Kellee Pickrell; sisters, Shirley Sweatt, Rebecca (Harold) Snipes, Jean Jordan, Shirley Sullivan, and Judy Branch; her brothers, Richard, Randy (Diane), Amos (Amanda), and John Catoe; as well as many loving nieces, nephews and friends.



The family would like to thank the staff of Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care for their wonderful care.



A private family service has taken place. Inurnment was at Lakewood Cemetery. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com.



