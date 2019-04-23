|
Kathy A. Dreslinski
STOW -- Kathy A. Dreslinski, 72, died April 18, 2019. Born in Camden, N.J., she was a Stow resident for 43 years and had been employed with Summit County Developmental Disabilities Board.
Kathy was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, where she spent several years singing in the church choir. Kathy was also a founding member of African Sky. Kathy's warm heart and contagious laugh touched all that knew her.
Preceded in death by her parents, Eleanor and John Baraniecki, and her brother, John Baraniecki, Jr., she is survived by her husband of 44 years, Mel; daughter, Eleanor (Dave) Bosko; sons, John and Kevin Dreslinski; grandchildren, Olivia, McKenzie, and Luka Bosko; sister-in-law, Kyle Stiffler; niece and nephew, Gwen and JB Baraniecki-Zwil.
Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home for visitation Thursday, 5 to 8 p.m. Mass of the Christian Burial Friday, 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 313 N. DePeyster St., Kent 44240. Fr. Richard Pentello celebrant. Private burial Silver Springs. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to African Sky. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 23, 2019