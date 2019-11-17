Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305

Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305

Kathy A. Rouse

Kathy A. Rouse Obituary
Kathy A. Rouse, 64, of Akron, passed away on November 15, 2019. Kathy had a wonderful sense of humor and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Jessie Rouse; and brothers, Tim and Jessie Rouse. She is survived by her brothers, Richard and David Rouse; sister, Jennifer Nesich; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, George Beane. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 11:30-12:00 followed by a 12 noon memorial service at NEWCOMER AKRON, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Private inurnment at Hillside Memorial Park. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 17, 2019
